'For UP Polls, I'll Tie-Up With...': Chandrashekhar Azad Exclusive Interview

Okay. So how is talking about education anti-Hindu? How is talking about health anti-Hindu? And I want to ask: those who have looted in the name of Ram—are they anti-Sanatan? Or is anyone who doesn't fit your agenda automatically anti-Sanatan? We need to decide this. “Sanatan” is actually a word associated with Tathagata Buddha. It is a word from Buddhist ideology. So those who are looting in the name of Ram, those doing politics and taking votes in the name of Ram should not teach me what opposition to Sanatan means. I oppose superstition and hypocrisy. There is no doubt about that. I don't do this merely on my own; Article 51 of the Constitution gives me the freedom to adopt a scientific outlook. Okay? But I absolutely do not say that I oppose any religion. If you have any video in which I have opposed a religion, show it to me. I will certainly examine it. I recognize Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution because they are enshrined in the Constitution .So why would I oppose any religion? But questions have to be asked, don't they? The Kanwar festival took place recently. Entire roads were cleared, with one side of the roads being emptied. But when people belonging to other religious traditions have religious faith—when followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Phule, Jagatguru Satguru Ravidas, Guru Kabir and Tathagata Buddha— come and say they want to hold a procession or celebrate a birth anniversary, why aren't they given permission? Is their faith not faith? When Muslim people come to offer five minutes of prayer on Eid, why are police batons standing behind them? Don't they have religious rights? Don't they pay taxes? Is this not their country? Did they not contribute to India's independence? So why do you become silent there? Because you work according to an agenda. The government works according to an agenda. We don't work according to an agenda. When you can respect one religious faith for eight or ten days, then if many people are outside a mosque or praying for five minutes

—shouldn't their religious faith be respected too? Just because you are in power and represent the majority, does that mean you can do whatever you want? What kind of justice is this? Is this constitutional? Should followers of Guru Ravidas not be given permission? The same government has just started a procession from yesterday. But I guarantee you that every year thousands of applications are submitted to the government asking for permission to install statues of Babasaheb. Why doesn't the administration grant permission? Why doesn't it give permission for processions honouring Guru Ravidas? Why doesn't it give permission for processions honouring Tathagata Buddha? Why doesn't it give permission for processions honouring Guru Kabir? When you go around the world saying you come from the land of Buddha, why aren't people permitted to hold events celebrating Tathagata Buddha here? Does that mean you will respect your own faith but crush someone else's faith? That cannot continue. So accusations can be made against me. Make them. I don't care. When I came into this work, I had read that when you set out to do important work, you must be prepared for three things: accusations, humiliation and loss. I understand those three things, so they don't bother me. I am a lawyer, an educated person and an elected representative of the Lok Sabha. Tell me: what statement of mine is there? Anyone who opposes them is called anti-national. Is opposing Modi ji the same as opposing the nation? Is opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party government the same as opposing the nation? Since when did the government become the nation? A government is elected. It works for its people. Regarding women's reservation, we were asking: why aren't women from the SC, ST, OBC and Muslim communities included? Why aren't women from the Sikh community included? Why do our questions hurt you? Answer us: why shouldn't there be representation in government institutions? Our questions hurt the government. We aren't afraid of the government's agenda. We are nationalists. We are Indians. We are patriots. We don't need anyone's certificate for that. We are secular. We don't need anyone's certificate for that either. The Constitution of India is strong enough. It has given us rights. We don't need anyone's certificate for exercising those rights—not from any party, whoever that party may be.