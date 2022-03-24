'Oust Non-Hindu Shopkeepers From Near Temples': Karnataka Hindu Janajagruti Says

Karnataka Hindu Janajagruti Samiti wants non-Hindu shopkeepers removed from near temples.
(Photo: The Quint)
Rightwing organisation Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has asked Karnataka's endowment department to oust non-Hindu shopkeepers from around Sri Anjaneya Temple in Upparpet, Bengaluru. The temple is situated at Bengaluru's commercial area, Majestic.
The demand has come a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that non-Hindu shopkeepers will not be allowed to function near temples in the state.
The Samiti quoted Karnataka Endowment Act to say non-Hindus should not own shops around the premises of temples. Near the temple at Majestic non-Hindus own shoe stores, the Samiti alleged.
The Karnataka Endowment Act, however, does not ban non-Hindus from owning shops near the state's temples. Only those who can "threaten the sanctity of religious places" can be ousted or removed from near the temple premises.
The outfit, meanwhile, said that allowing non-Hindus to run shops near temples could lead to attacks on temples. "Contracts should be given only to Hindus," the Samiti demanded in a statement. Even those not having faith in Hinduism should not be allowed to run shops near temples, the memorandum read.
