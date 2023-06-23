'We Are United, Will Fight BJP Unitedly' – Opposition Parties Resolve in Patna

In a meeting that was attended by many current and former chief ministers, leaders of 15 Opposition parties, on Friday, 23 June, resolved to fight unitedly against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The meeting, which went on for four hours, was convened by Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar, NCP working presidents Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, JKNC leader Omar Abdullah, and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury were present at the meeting.

Kumar said that the parties have agreed to fight together in the upcoming elections while the details of what shape the arrangement will exactly take, will be thrashed out in a follow-up meeting next month. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge informed that the meeting will be held in Shimla in early or mid July.