'Get Married Now, We'll Be Your Baraatis': Lalu Prasad's Advice to Rahul Gandhi

(At the Opposition meet in Patna, RJD chief Lalu Prasad told Rahul Gandhi to get married)
(Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
One of the highlights of the meeting of at least 15 Opposition parties in Patna was the presence of Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, who recently recovered from an illness.
Not only did Lalu Prasad recover, he also seemed to be back to his humorous best as he teased Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married.
"You walked across the country and grew your beard," Lalu Prasad said, as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also joined in gesturing about Rahul Gandhi's beard.
Lalu Prasad continued pulling Rahul Gandhi's leg, "Aapki mummy boli ki aap baat nahi maan rahe. Shaadi karwaiye. (Your mother told me you don't listen. You should get married)".
Though amused, some within the Congress say there was more to what Lalu Prasad said than just banter and that it could have been his way of telling Rahul to shed his reluctance and take up the responsibility of being a PM candidate officially.
Lalu Prasad slammed the Narendra Modi government and accused it of pursuing 'disastrous policies'.
"Unemployment is high. Prices are rising. All they do is talk about Hindu-Muslim," Lalu Prasad said.
The meeting of Opposition parties was the initiative of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. As many as 33 Opposition leaders from at least 15 political parties attended the meeting.
Along with Lalu Prasad, other RJD leaders present include Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Manoj Jha and Sanjay Jha.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)