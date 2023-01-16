Parties Oppose Election Commission's 'Remote EVMs for Domestic Migrants' Pitch
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
At least sixteen political parties have decided to oppose the Election Commission of India's proposal of a new remote EVMs (RVMs) for enabling domestic migrants to vote in the elections being held in their home states.
The poll body on Monday, 16 January, demonstrated the functioning of the RVMs and gave the parties an overview of the process.
The parties, including the Congress, have cited anomalies in the process proposed by the poll body.
What is the RVM System?: According to the system proposed by EC, domestic migrants will be able to vote remotely for elections in their home constituency.
The multi-constituency RVM, developed by Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth, in which a voter (migrant from another state/constituency) can cast his vote for elections in his home constituency.
As per the EC, the RVM can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth. The polling will take place at remote polling stations set up for domestic migrants.
What have the Opposition parties said?: Most Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the J&K national Conference (JKNC), Shiv Sena, Left parties, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the Revolutionary Socialist Party, and independent MP Kapil Sibal opposed the move in a meeting held on Sunday.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said that the overall view of all parties that attended the meeting on Sunday was to oppose the proposal because it is "sketchy."
In a joint statement, the 16 parties that attended Sunday's meeting said: "It was decided that the ECI's response to the questions raised by the parties in tomorrow's meeting will collectively be considered later and the opposition parties will take a joint stand on the issue."
The Opposition parties will hold another meeting on the response to be given to the Election Commission, which has asked the parties to put forth their views by 31 January.
