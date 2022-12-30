EC To Demonstrate Remote Electronic Voting Machines – Everything You Should Know

The Election Commission of India (ECI) floated a prototype of a Remote Electronic Voting Machine, to make voting easier for domestic migrants, on Thursday, 29 December.

The commission will present a demonstration at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on 16 January 2023, and hold a discussion with representatives from all the national parties on the challenges and implementation of Remote Electronic Voting Machines for domestic migrants.

Meanwhile, the ECI has also written to all of India's national parties seeking their feedback and comments on the implementation of RVMs and the challenges they pose.

Here's everything you need to know about Remote Voting Machines.