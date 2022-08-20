Only Much Louder, Motherswear: Companies of Delhi Liquor 'Scam' Accused

As CBI investigates an alleged liquor licensing scam in Delhi, the Corporate Affairs Ministry has launched a parallel probe and a key name that has come to the fore is of Vijay Nair and a maze of companies he is associated with, including Only Much Louder, Babblefish and Motherswear.

Other names that have come up during the preliminary probe and could be indirectly associated with Nair, including through his co-directors, are Weirdass Comedy, Motormouth Writers and Rebellion Management among entities engaged in online gaming, betting and comedy shows, officials said citing Registrar of Companies records.