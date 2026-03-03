'Where is Aai?': Children Await Return of Mothers Lost in Nagpur Factory Blast

advertisement
On the highway leading to Katol taluka from Nagpur city lies a small village called Hatla that is currently mourning Meena Yedme (26). For the past three days, her two-year-old daughter has been perplexed as to why her mother, who left for work on 1 March as usual, has yet to return.
Meena, along with 18 others, was killed in a massive blast at SBL Energy Limited, an explosives-manufacturing unit in Katol’s Raulgaon village, on 1 March.
The explosion took place at about 7:00 am on Sunday in a building that houses the unit responsible for manufacturing gunpowder and detonators used in mining operations. Approximately 35 workers were inside the department when the blast ripped through the facility, igniting a major fire and leading to the partial collapse of the structure. The impact of the explosion was so intense that it was reportedly heard across several neighbouring villages.
“My daughter-in-law was our only support. God should have taken me instead of her. What will happen to my two-year-old granddaughter now? What will happen to my son?” Kamla, Meena’s mother-in-law, told The Quint as she wept inconsolably.
Meena’s husband had previously met with an accident in which he lost a leg and has since been unable to walk. The responsibility of supporting the entire family — her husband, her in-laws and their two-year-old daughter — fell on Meena’s shoulders.
She subsequently took up employment at SBL Energy Limited, where she had been working for the past six months, earning ₹10,000 per month. As the company was located far from her village, she rented accommodation in a nearby village called Metpanjara.
Gayatri Shende (33), a resident of Ajanagaon, around 45 kilometres from Nagpur, is survived by her two children, aged eight and four. On 1 March, she left home at 5:00 am, expecting to return in time for lunch. Instead, her children waited through the night — and the following day — hoping she would walk back through the door.
With no agricultural land and no stable source of income, Gayatri and her husband had moved to her maternal home in search of support.
Determined to secure a better future for her children, Gayatri worked tirelessly to keep the household afloat. Her earnings were crucial to the family’s survival.
Her brother, Sevak Kamble, recalled the last time he saw her.
Three of the victims were from Dhawalapur village itself — Sangeeta Panchbhai, Durga Gaikwad and Pratibha Walke.
Walke leaves behind two sons — one studying in Class 9 and the other in Class 4. Her younger son, still unable to process the news of her death, has fallen ill following the emotional shock.
Pratibha had studied up to Class 10 and worked tirelessly to ensure her children could continue their education. She initially worked as a daily wage labourer in agricultural fields and had been employed at the explosives factory for the past 18 months.
Eyewitnesses described the horrors of the tragedy, with dismembered body parts all around them, and many people experiencing immediate hearing loss. Several witnesses said they saw victims engulfed in flames, attempting to run to safety.
For many survivors, those among the victims were friends, neighbours and even family members.
At least 23 injured women are currently receiving treatment at Orange City Hospital, of whom at least nine are reported to be in critical condition.
Several patients have sustained severe burn injuries, ranging from 30 to 80 per cent of their bodies, as a result of the intense heat generated by the explosion.
Others were injured by shrapnel and flying debris from the blast. A number of patients have suffered fractures to their arms and legs, while some are also reporting hearing loss and symptoms consistent with blast-induced trauma.
All the injured are in critical condition and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Emergency surgeries have already been performed on some patients.
In response to the demands of the victims’ families, Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule convened a meeting at the Divisional Commissioner’s office on Monday, 2 March. Officials from PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) and DISH (Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health) were present.
A culpable homicide case has been registered against the company. A total of 21 individuals, including the company’s directors, have been booked in connection with the incident.
The case has been registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide), Section 25(A)(B) (acts endangering life or personal safety), and Section 288 (negligent conduct with regard to explosives) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
The families of the victims are expected to receive ₹82 lakh each as compensation - ₹75 lakh from the company, ₹5 lakh from the state government, and ₹2 lakh from the central government.