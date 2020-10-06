Maha HM Slams Fadnavis, Asks If He Will Campaign for Ex-DGP Pandey

Ex- Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey will contest Bihar election as a candidate of BJP ally Nitish Kumar’s party. The Quint Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@AnilDeshmukhNCP) Politics Ex- Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey will contest Bihar election as a candidate of BJP ally Nitish Kumar’s party.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday, 6 October, in a media briefing targeted Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and said: “I want to ask Devendra Fadnavis if he will campaign for Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, a person who defamed Maharashtra,” reported news agency ANI. Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has been tasked with managing BJP’s election campaign in Bihar.

Deshmukh’s attack came after the AIIMS panel report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. AIIMS had ruled out murder in the death of the actor who was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June.

Ex- Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey will contest Bihar election as a candidate of BJP ally Nitish Kumar’s party Janata Dal-United.

Pandey had earlier targeted the Maharashtra police and the government over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Pandey made many comments after the deceased actor’s family had filed an FIR in Patna, accusing the his’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty role in his suicide.

Bihar assembly polls will take place in three phases on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November, and the results will be announced on 10 November.

(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)