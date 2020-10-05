In Open Letter, Chirag Paswan Urges Bihar ‘Not To Vote for JDU’

The LJP chief in his letter highlighted his party’s slogan, “Bihar First Bihari First”. The Quint Bihar Elections 2020. Chirag Paswan and Nitish Kumar. | (Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint) Politics The LJP chief in his letter highlighted his party’s slogan, “Bihar First Bihari First”.

A day after Lok Janata Party (LJP) said it will go solo in the Bihar polls, the party's chief, Chirag Paswan, issued an open letter to fellow Biharis where he has warned that voting for JDU candidates will only force an exodus of their children from the state, IANS reported.

The LJP chief, in his letter, highlighted his party’s slogan “Bihar First Bihari First”.

“This is a decisive moment for the state of Bihar. It is a matter of life and death for crores of Biharis as we don’t have any time to lose. Every vote cast in favour a JDU candidate will force your children to flee (Bihar) tomorrow,” Paswan wrote.

Paswan, who released the open letter on social media, said that the decision to not to contest elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar has been taken not to rule Bihar but to honour its pride.

He also said that, “I am the part of my father (Ram Vilas Paswan) and will not accept defeat under any circumstances, I will not let the 'Bihar First Bihari First' thinking dissolve at any cost.” “My father has always told me that don't ever be afraid to walk alone if the path and purpose is right then millions of people will come with you,” Paswan wrote.

He told ANI that his “Bihar First Bihari First” vision document is inspired by PM Modi.

“ I have always insisted that this vision document should be incorporated. The people of Bihar and I have no faith in CM’s ‘Saat Nischay-II’... There was no discussion on the number of seats with BJP,” Paswan told ANI.

“I have complete trust in PM Narendra Modi Ji. The thought with which the prime minister mentioned double-engine ki sarkar,” said Junior Paswan.

When asked about Kumar’s idea of development, Paswan said: “We had many expectations from current Bihar CM, but he hasn't fared well on those. Today, it's a matter of concern for me that what is Bihar CM's idea of development, the benefits of schemes haven't reached the grassroots.”

Talking about breaking up the alliance with JDU, the LJP chief said that if he wanted he could have joined ‘gathbandhan’, but he chose a difficult path to give Bihar its due and bring back the lost pride, reported ANI.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday, 4 October, announced that it will not contest the upcoming Bihar elections in alliance with Janata Dal (United) due to ideological differences. “BJP is a strong alliance of Lok Janshakti Party at the national level and Lok Sabha elections. Due to ideological differences with the Janata Dal (United) in the alliance at the state level and Assembly elections, the Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar has decided to contest separately from the alliance,” LJP said in a statement.