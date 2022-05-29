Not Mine, Not Modi’s, India Belongs to Dravidians, Adivasis: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, 28 May, said that India was formed after people migrated from four regions, Africa, Iran, Central Asia, East Asia.

Addressing a rally in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, the Hyderabad MP said, India is neither mine, nor Thackeray's, nor Modi's nor Shah's. If India belongs to anyone, it is Dravidians and Adivasis."

"People came from four regions, but BJP and RSS only talk about Mughals," he added.

Owaisi also took a dig at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, asking him why he didn't meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's arrest like he did for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, according to ANI.