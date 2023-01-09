Photos: PM Modi Inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention 2023 In Indore

To underline the importance of safe, legal, orderly and skilled migration, PBD 2023 saw the release of a Commemorative Postal Stamp on ‘Surakshit Jayen, Prashikshit Jayen’.
The 17th edition of the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' convention was conducted in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. The convention is scheduled from 8 to 10 January 2023, from Sunday under the theme 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal', an official said. Here are a few pictures from the event.
PM Modi addressing the crowd at PBD 2023 convention
Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and his wife Mellisa Santokhi-Seenacherry during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, in Indore
Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C. Patel and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention
PM Modi inaugurated the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Indore today
Arindam Bagchi tweets picture saying PBD 2023 is packed with opportunities to engage and connect with overseas Indians and celebrate their contribution to India’s growth story.
