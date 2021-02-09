Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Shahnawaz Hussain among Those Sworn in

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 9 February, finally introduced 17 Cabinet members — eight from Janata Dal United and nine from the BJP.

A month-long wait has finally come to an end after BJP and JDU came to an agreement on Monday, 8 February evening. Sources in the BJP told IANS that the party wanted to give an opportunity to the youth in the state Cabinet, whereas JDU wanted to give a chance to both young and experienced party members.

Along with Shahnawaz Hussain, Samrat Chaudhary, Subhash Singh, Alok Ranjan, Pramod Kumar, Janaram, Narayan Prasad, Nitin Naveen, and Neeraj Singh Bagu are also included in the state Cabinet.