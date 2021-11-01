Fadnavis' 'Underworld' Jibe as Nawab Malik Shares Pics With Alleged Drug Peddler

"The photo that Nawab Malik has tweeted, the Usar River March organization has clarified that they had hired this person for the video. Apart from this, this person has nothing to do with finance. These are all the photos taken out when River Song was shot. Not only with my wife, there are photos of the whole unit with me too. But Nawab Malik only intentionally tweeted the photo with my wife. This gives an understanding of their mindset. This is a four year old photo," Fadnavis told reporters.

"Can't make any allegations against me, so my wife is being targeted. My house is not made of glass, so I have no fear. We know how to answer brick with stone," Fadnavis was quoted as saying.