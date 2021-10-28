‘Picture Abhi Baki Hai’ Tweets Nawab Malik, After Aryan Khan’s Bail Verdict

Aryan Khan's bail plea was heard in the High Court on Wednesday.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Taking to Twitter only a little after Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the case brought on against him by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), NCP leader Nawab Malik said:
Malik has been very critical of the entire Mumbai cruise drug bust operation carried out by the NCB. After 27 days of arrest, Bombay High Court on Thursday, 26 October, granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)