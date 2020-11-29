Naveen Patnaik’s BJD Expels MLA for ‘Anti-People Activities’

Dismissing the allegations against him, the MLA said, “The BJD should clarify what anti-people activity is”

The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday, 29 November, expelled Gopalpur MLA and former Minister Pradeep Panigrahi from the primary membership of the party for ‘anti-people activities’.

The nature of the offence committed by the MLA, however, has not been revealed yet. Dr Panigrahi’s expulsion comes after his alleged association with IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak’s son Akash Kumar Pathak reportedly became public.

Abhay Kant Pathak and his son were arrested in a disproportionate assets case. Panigrahi had allegedly helped Pathak's son Akash in a job fraud, reported NDTV.

The MLA has dismissed allegations of having indulged in anti-people activities.