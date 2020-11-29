Naveen Patnaik’s BJD Expels MLA for ‘Anti-People Activities’

The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday, 29 November, expelled Gopalpur MLA and former Minister Pradeep Panigrahi from the primary membership of the party for ‘anti-people activities’.
“Dr. Pradeep Panigrahi, MLA Gopalpur is expelled from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for his anti-people activities.”BJD statement
The nature of the offence committed by the MLA, however, has not been revealed yet. Dr Panigrahi’s expulsion comes after his alleged association with IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak’s son Akash Kumar Pathak reportedly became public.
Abhay Kant Pathak and his son were arrested in a disproportionate assets case. Panigrahi had allegedly helped Pathak's son Akash in a job fraud, reported NDTV.
The MLA has dismissed allegations of having indulged in anti-people activities.
“I have not done any anti-people activities. The BJD should clarify what anti-people activity is. The journalist should unearth what kind of anti-people activities I am involved in.”Dr Pradeep Panigrahi
“If I have indulged in anti-people activities, how did the public accept me?” he asked. He also said that those in power wanted to destroy his image and political career as he was popular in Ganjam and Gajapati district, reported IANS.
Published: undefined