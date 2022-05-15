Chintan Shivir: Sonia Gandhi Surprises With a Witty & Personal Closing Speech

(Sonia Gandhi laughs during her closing speech at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir)
(Screengrab from Congress YouTube channel)
Congress president Sonia Gandhi presented a very different side of herself during her closing remarks at the end of the Nav Sankalp Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur.
She laced her short, eight minute speech with a great deal of self deprecating humour, something that is uncharacteristic of her public speeches.
We say uncharacteristic because Gandhi's admirers usually use the words "dignified", "strong" or "forceful" to describe her speeches while her critics label it as "dry" and "prosaic".
The Udaipur speech was different as Gandhi seemed extremely releaxed and could be seen laughing out at several occasions.
For instance, while announcing that the Congress plans to conduct a nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra on 2 October, Gandhi poked fun at herself and other "senior" leaders.
"All of us...young and old (laughs)...young and old, will participate in it (the Yatra)," she said.
"We have to find ways to accomodate seniors like me...to participate in the yatra without having to run out of breath and God knows what else," she said, continuing to laugh as she spoke.
At another point Gandhi spoke about the creation of a new body of leaders to advise the Congress president on key matters.
While saying that she, added, "Hopefully the CWC would also meet more often".
The while announcing the second phase of the district Level Jan Jagran Abhiyan on 15 June, she said, "It's a very hot time..But it will happen".
Gandhi ended her speech on a personal note.
She said, "I want to end with a personal note. Last night I came away from dinner hosted so graciously by Ashok Gehlot ji feeling I have spent the evening with my family and my larger family. I was very touched when some younger colleagues shared the same view. I hope that this is the spirit in which we will go from here".
Many leaders present were a bit surprised at her informal and humourous tone during the closing remarks.
A few leaders remarked later that they had never seen her laugh so much while giving a public speech.
Some say, it reflected her relaxed state of mind as the Chintan Shivir went of without too much acrimony. In fact, much of the divisions within the party, especially, with the G-23 group are said to have been addressed.
