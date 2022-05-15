Chintan Shivir: Sonia Gandhi Surprises With a Witty & Personal Closing Speech

Congress president Sonia Gandhi presented a very different side of herself during her closing remarks at the end of the Nav Sankalp Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

She laced her short, eight minute speech with a great deal of self deprecating humour, something that is uncharacteristic of her public speeches.

We say uncharacteristic because Gandhi's admirers usually use the words "dignified", "strong" or "forceful" to describe her speeches while her critics label it as "dry" and "prosaic".

The Udaipur speech was different as Gandhi seemed extremely releaxed and could be seen laughing out at several occasions.