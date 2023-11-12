'My Festival Is Wherever You Are': PM Modi Visits Soldiers in Himachal on Diwali

PM Modi visits Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh on Diwali.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 12 November visited Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with the security forces. Donning a camouflage jacket, he addressed the soldiers and said, "It is said that Ayodhya is where Lord Ram is, but for me, Ayodhya is where Indian Army personnel are. My festival is where you are."
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces."
"The courage of our security forces is unwavering. Stationed in the toughest terrains, away from their loved ones, their sacrifice and dedication keep us safe and secure," the PM noted.
While addressing the soldiers, PM Modi added, "India is safe as its brave soldiers are standing on borders, unflinching as the Himalayas."
Further, he wrote on X, "..Away from their families, these guardians of our nation illuminate our lives with their dedication."
In his address, he also stated that, "In every house in the country, a diya is lit for your safety."
Earlier, he had posted his Diwali wishes for all on X.
Talking about 'nari shakti,' he said, "In the past few years, over 500 women soldiers have been given permanent commission in the Indian Army."
In 2014, the year the BJP came to power, the Prime Minister visited Siachen glacier on Diwali.
In 2015, he was at the border in Punjab and visited three war memorials.
In 2016, PM Modi visited Himachal Pradesh's Sumdo near the India-China border where he interacted with the soldiers of the Indian Army.
In 2017, the PM celebrated Diwali with BSF and Army Jawans and officers in Gurez Valley near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.
In 2018, he went to Harsil in Uttarakhand and celebrated Diwali with the ITBP personnel.
In 2019, after returning to power for the second time, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district.
In 2020, he visited the border post of Longewala in Rajasthan and met the Army personnel.
In 2021, the PM visited Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir
Last year, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Kargil and paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil war.
