'MVA Parties Should Fight 2024 Assembly Elections Together': Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday, 10 July, said he feels the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - should fight the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections together, but a decision on it will be taken only after the issue is discussed with the leaders of his party as well as the alliance partners.

On the decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts taken in the last cabinet meeting of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Pawar said the issue was not part of the MVA's common minimum programme, and he came to know about the decision only after it was taken.

Pawar, who is on two-day tour of Aurangabad, was speaking to reporters.