'MVA Parties Should Fight 2024 Assembly Elections Together': Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday, 10 July, said he feels the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - should fight the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections together, but a decision on it will be taken only after the issue is discussed with the leaders of his party as well as the alliance partners.
On the decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts taken in the last cabinet meeting of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Pawar said the issue was not part of the MVA's common minimum programme, and he came to know about the decision only after it was taken.
Pawar, who is on two-day tour of Aurangabad, was speaking to reporters.
The MVA government led by Thackeray collapsed on 29 June, days after his party Shiv Sena faced a rebellion launched by senior leader Eknath Shinde.
On 30 June, Shinde took oath as the chief minister, while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as his deputy. Shinde enjoys the support of 40 rebel Sena MLAs.
Taking a dig at the rebel Sena MLAs over the reasons cited by them for their revolt, Pawar said, "The dissident legislators don't give any fixed reason. Sometimes they talk about Hindutva, sometimes about funds."
Following their revolt, the rebel MLAs have been saying that they went against the Sena leadership as the party was going away from the cause of Hindutva. Some of them also talked about not getting funds for their constituencies.
"All reasons - Hindutva, NCP and lack of development funds - given by the rebel Sena legislators as explanation for their decision holds no meaning," the NCP supremo said.
Pawar claimed that he was absolutely unaware of the decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Sambhanjinagar and Dharashiv respectively.
Had any decisions about Aurangabad's welfare been taken, people would have been happy, he added.
