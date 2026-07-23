'Even Girls Treated Brutally': BJP Veteran Murli Manohar Joshi Backs Students

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday voiced concern over the treatment of students protesting in the national capital over alleged irregularities in the examination system.

In a post on X, Joshi said the anxieties expressed by students who had travelled from different parts of the country were genuine and should be addressed with empathy and a commitment to finding a lasting solution.

“It is painful to see young students from different parts of the country assembled for days on the streets of New Delhi,” he wrote. “Their anxieties and concerns regarding the examination system are genuine and must be handled with empathy and a desire to find a lasting solution.”

Joshi cautioned the authorities against treating the demonstrations merely as a law-and-order problem and relying on force to disperse protesters.

“I fervently hope that this is not treated merely as a law-and-order issue to be tackled through the use of force,” he said, adding that it was particularly distressing to see young women allegedly being mishandled.