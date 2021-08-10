Lok Sabha Discusses Bill to Give States Power to Make Own OBC Lists

The Constitution (One hundredth and twenty seventh amendment) Bill, 2021, that seeks to restore the powers of state administrations to identify Backward Classes in their states and Union Territories was taken up for discussion on Tuesday, 10 August.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Opposition will unanimously support the Bill, but demanded that the 50% cap on reservations also be relaxed in the backdrop of the move.

The Bill was introduced by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar on Monday.

The Opposition, after a meeting with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday had pledged support to the Bill in the House.