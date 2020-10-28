Migrants, Farm Law, Nitish: Modi-Rahul Clash as Bihar Goes to Poll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made jibes at each other on Wednesday, 28 October, as they addressed simultaneous rallies in different parts of Bihar. The first phase of Bihar Assembly polls also took place on Wednesday.

While PM Modi claimed that NDA will fulfill people’s expectations in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi asserted that his party cannot compete with PM Modi in lying.

“Congress gave direction to the country. We gave MNREGA, waived farmers' loans. We know how to run the country, stand with farmers and generate employment, but yes, we do lack one thing - we don't know how to lie. We cannot compete with him (PM) at lying,” Gandhi said.

Referring to the farmer protests, PM Modi said that “farmers were helped with Rs 1 lakh crore”, while Gandhi said that the NDA was snatching the right of farmers to MSP across the country through the three farm bills. Further, while PM Modi claimed that arrangements were made for everyone for eight months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rahul Gandhi asked: “Did migrants have food or water?” PM Modi said that the NDA will follow “our pledge for Aatmanirbharta.”

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, alleged that “Nitish Kumar did to Bihar what PM Modi did to India.”

Praising Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul said that youth leaders of the Grand Alliance want to give a new vision and that they want to give employment to the youth. PM Modi addressed three rallies in Bihar, on Wednesday, finishing with one in Patna. Rahul Gandhi spoke in West Champaran district and Darbangha, according to media reports.