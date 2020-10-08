MHA Issues Order, Allows Political Gatherings in Poll-Bound States

The modification to the order comes ahead of state elections in Bihar and bypolls in 11 states. The order came in the wake of the announcement by the Election Commission of India to hold state elections in Bihar and bypolls in 11 states for Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies that are scheduled on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November.

In a modification to the reopening guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday allowed political parties to hold rallies in 12 election-bound states before 15 October. The order came in the wake of the announcement by the Election Commission of India to hold state elections in Bihar and bypolls in 11 states for Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies that are scheduled on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November. In a notification, the MHA said that political gatherings can now take place before 15 October by keeping in mind open spaces. The guidelines for wearing masks and maintaining social distancing must be strictly followed.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Section 10 (2)(I) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, it is decided that the state governments concerned may permit political gatherings, outside the containment zones, beyond the existing limit of 100 persons on any date before 15 October in those Assembly or Parliamentary constituencies only, where elections are to be held," the order said. The order also mentioned certain guidelines for closed and open spaces. A maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed in closed spaces with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, provisions for thermal scanning and use of hand sanitisers will be mandatory.

In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground or space in view, strict observance of social distancing norms, mandatory wearing of face masks, and provisions for thermal scanning and hand wash must be followed.