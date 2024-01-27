'Maratha Movement is Over': Jarange Ends March to Mumbai as Govt Accepts Demands

'Maratha Movement is Over': Manoj Jarange Patil Ends March to Mumbai as Eknath Shinde Government Accepts All Demands
(Photo: PTI)
Aftre months of having the Eknath Shinde government on the edge with hunger strikes, protests, and his latest week-long foot march to Mumbai, Maratha activist Manonj Jarange Patil on Saturday, 27 January, announced that the struggle for reservation for the community has concluded after the government accepted all their demands.
Thousands of protesters, along with Jarange, stayed put for the past two days in Navi Mumbai's Vashi during their ongoing march to Mumbai's Azad Maidan to launch an indefinite hunger strike.
Maratha protesters in Vashi on Friday, 26 January.
Issuing Kunbi certificates will ensure reservation to the Maratha community under the OBC category.
Jarange on Friday had given the state government a deadline of 11:00 am on Saturday to issue the ordinance, failing which he would have marched forward to Mumbai along with his supporters.
While Jarange announced that he will not march to Mumbai and have celebrations after returning to Jalna instead, he is expected to end his fast in the presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde today.
Addressing the supporters late last night, Jarange said: "Over 54 lakh records of the Maratha community's members (as Kunbis) have been found so far. Those caste certificates should be issued promptly. We had also demanded that those certificates should be given to their families immediately. This process has started."
He said that the government will provide the data in this regard in a few days.
"An ordinance has been passed to issue certificates to the family members of those whose records have been found. The basic demands of the Maratha community have been met. The talks took place for three hours," Patil said, adding that after a three-hour long meeting with the government's panel in the night, he also got the ordinance vetted by a senior advocate of the Bombay High Court.
Maratha protesters celebrate in Vashi on Saturday, 27 January after the state government accepted all their demands.
The movement by Jarange began and flared in Jalna's Antarvali Saravati last year after his supporters had clashed with the police.
"This is a big achievement for our community. So, our movement is now over. We did not spare any party while working unitedly as a community. Now that our fight is over, so is our opposition as a community," Jarange Patil announced.
Some of the new demands placed by Jarange on Friday included:
Provide data of all 37 lakh people who have been nominated, so far, for caste certificates, as per the state government's ongoing exercise
The tenure of the Shinde Committee undertaking the exercise should be extended by a year.
Bring in an ordinance by Friday night, assuring that family members of all the nominees will get their nominations too.
Registration for the nominations should be free.
Entire education for all Marathas should be free till the reservation issue is resolved.
No government posts should be filled till Marathas get reservation. If the government is to fill any vacancies before that, the posts for Marathas should be kept aside
All cases against protesters, including those filed in Jalna's Antarvali Sarati last year, should be withdrawn and the same should be given in writing.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)