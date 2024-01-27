'Maratha Movement is Over': Jarange Ends March to Mumbai as Govt Accepts Demands

Addressing the supporters late last night, Jarange said: "Over 54 lakh records of the Maratha community's members (as Kunbis) have been found so far. Those caste certificates should be issued promptly. We had also demanded that those certificates should be given to their families immediately. This process has started."

He said that the government will provide the data in this regard in a few days.

"An ordinance has been passed to issue certificates to the family members of those whose records have been found. The basic demands of the Maratha community have been met. The talks took place for three hours," Patil said, adding that after a three-hour long meeting with the government's panel in the night, he also got the ordinance vetted by a senior advocate of the Bombay High Court.