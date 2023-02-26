Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Black Day For Democracy': AAP After CBI Arrests Manish Sisodia

Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday after 8 hours of questioning.
Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday after 8 hours of questioning.

(Photo: PTI)
Soon after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday, 26 February, the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi chapter tweeted that it was a "black day for democracy."

The AAP also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making the arrest due to 'political rivalry.'

Also ReadLiquor Policy Case: CBI Arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

'Because CM Kejriwal Can Defeat PM Modi...'

Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Raghav Chadha stated, "Everyone in India believes that only CM Arvind Kejriwal can defeat PM Modi in national elections. As CM Arvind Kejriwal's popularity grows, the CBI and ED will continue to attack the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party."

Chadha further added: "PM Modi is jealous of CM Arvind Kejriwal because there is no one in his cabinet who works like Deputy CM Manish Sisodia."

AAP leader Sanjay Singh too condemned the arrest and said that this was an act of dictatorship.

'Arrested Sisodia Instead Of Adani': Other Opposition Parties Tweet In Support

Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader Y Sathish Reddy, in his tweet supporting the AAP leader, said that Sisodia has been arrested instead of Adani.

Also ReadCBI Arrests Manish Sisodia: Delhi's Liquor Policy Controversy Explained

