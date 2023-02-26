'Black Day For Democracy': AAP After CBI Arrests Manish Sisodia

Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday after 8 hours of questioning.
Soon after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday, 26 February, the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi chapter tweeted that it was a "black day for democracy."
The AAP also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making the arrest due to 'political rivalry.'
Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Raghav Chadha stated, "Everyone in India believes that only CM Arvind Kejriwal can defeat PM Modi in national elections. As CM Arvind Kejriwal's popularity grows, the CBI and ED will continue to attack the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party."
AAP leader Sanjay Singh too condemned the arrest and said that this was an act of dictatorship.
Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader Y Sathish Reddy, in his tweet supporting the AAP leader, said that Sisodia has been arrested instead of Adani.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)