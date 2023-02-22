Snooping Case: MHA Gives the Nod To Prosecute AAP Leader Manish Sisodia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has received the go-ahead to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Driving the news: The central agency had sought sanction to prosecute Delhi's deputy CM in connection with the 'Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case’.

In a letter dated 17 February, the MHA granted sanction under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has also approved the CBI's request to file a case against Sisodia

Why it matters: “About 134 of these cases have been dismissed by the courts and in the rest of the cases also, BJP central government has not been able to provide any evidence. These all cases are politically motivated,” AAP claimed.