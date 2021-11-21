Mamata Banerjee to Visit Delhi From 22-25 Nov, Could Meet BJP MP Varun Gandhi

Recently, the BJP had dropped Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi from the party's national working committee.

On 20 November, Varun Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to "quash all politically motivated false FIRs against protesting farmers."

While he thanked Modi for his "large-heartedness in announcing that these three laws will be repealed", he reminded him that "more than 700 of our farmer brothers and sisters have been martyred in this movement, as they peacefully protested in extremely difficult and hostile conditions."