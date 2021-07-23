Formalising Reality: TMC Picks Mamata Banerjee as Parliamentary Party Chief

MORE DETAILS

Mamata Banerjee, who is not a member of the Parliament, is succeeding MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay as the parliamentary party's chairperson.

Earlier on Friday, TMC MP Shantanu Sen was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament after a motion was passed in the House.

Sen had, on Thursday, 22 July, purportedly snatched a paper from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was speaking on the Pegasus ‘snooping’ controversy in the Upper House.

Responding to questions regarding the same, Derek O'Brien according to NDTV said that the party was "not bothered" by the suspension.

"The people will suspend them (the BJP). Our colleague Mohua (Moitra) has moved a privilege motion (against the suspension)."

He also reportedly said:

"We want the Parliament to run. We want two or three issues to be discussed. Pegasus issue needs to be discussed... We want the farm laws to be repealed."