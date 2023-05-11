Relief for Shinde, Lessons for Uddhav: What Next in Maharashtra Post SC Verdict?

Over 11 months after the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, 11 May, while hearing petitions challenging the decision of then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to call for a trust vote and the swearing-in of Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said that Koshyari's call for a floor test was wrong.

"In the present case, the governor did not have any objective material to indicate the government had lost confidence…so his exercise was not legal…” the Supreme Court said.