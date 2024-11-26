How Prakash Ambedkar's VBA May Have Harmed Opposition in 20 Maharashtra Seats

In the seats where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress were in a contest, the latter was harmed by the VBA in at least 5 seats.

The seats where the VBA polled more votes than the BJP's victory margin:

Khamgaon Akot Ralegaon Aurangabad East Latur Rural

In Aurangabad East, however, the BJP's battle was not so much with the Congress but with AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel. Jaleel lost by just 2,161 votes, while the VBA nominee polled over 6,000.

Meanwhile, Latur Rural saw the defeat of Dhiraj Deshmukh, son of former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh. Latur is considered to be the bastion of the Deshmukh family.

The VBA also harmed the Congress in Nanded North and Nanded South, where in the latter's contest with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. The Congress lost both seats by a very narrow margin of 3,502 and 2,132 votes, while the VBA got 24,266 and 33,841 votes respectively.