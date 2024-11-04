'Only an Election Issue': Dharavi Reporters Tell Facts of Redevelopment Politics

"No matter what government it is, redevelopment has to happen. There are 7x8 feet houses where families live with 2-3 children. The kitchen, sleeping everything is in that much space. What is this life?" said Yunus Sheikh, a resident of Dharavi who was born in the slum clusters in 1970, and has been living there since.

About a decade ago, Sheikh and his family received a new accommodation in one of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects, a 350 sq feet apartment in Dharavi itself. The housing apartment he lives in was one of the several attempts at redeveloping Asia's largest slum over the years.

Throughout the conversation, Sheikh kept insisting on the drastic transformation that one's life goes through with mere basic facilities like uninterrupted supply of water and electricity.