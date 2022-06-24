Maharashtra Live: 37 Rebel MLAs Proclaim Eknath Shinde as Leader in Legislature

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: All 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati, sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Thursday, stating that Eknath Shinde would remain their group leader in the legislature.

They also informed that Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale had been appointed as chief whip of the legislature party in place of Sunil Prabhu.

This came after Zirwal, acting speaker of the Maharashtra state Assembly, accepted Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhari as the new Legislative Party Leader while rejecting the proposal by rebel MLAs for Ekanth Shinde to continue on the post.

Meanwhile, the Pune unit of the Sena on Thursday expressed solidarity with party president Uddhav Thackeray.

Sachin Bhosale, the Pimpri Chinchwad city unit president of the Sena, said all the party workers, eight former corporators, and leaders from the industrial township stand united with CM Thackeray.