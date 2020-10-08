LJP Releases List of 42 Candidates for Upcoming Bihar Polls

The Quint LJP Chief Chirag Paswan. | (Photo: PTI)

Lok Janta Party (LJP) on Thursday, 8 October released its first list of 42 candidates ahead of Bihar Assembly elections. The Chirag Paswan-led party has given the ticket to three former BJP leaders, who had recently joined the party. Rameshwar Chaurasia has been given the ticket from Sasaram. Usha Vidyarthi will contest from Paliganj and Rajendra Singh from Dinara. Rajendra Singh joined LJP on Tuesday, 6 October, while Usha Vidyarthi and Rameshwar Chaurasia joined the party on Wednesday.

Lok Janta Party walked out of NDA on Sunday, 4 October and had cited ‘ideological difference’ with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. Bihar will go to polls on 28 October, 3 and 7 November for 243 Assembly seats. Results will be announced on 10 November.

