Lakshadweep Wants to Shift Legal Jurisdiction to K’taka HC: Report

The Lakshadweep administration has put forth a proposal to shift its legal jurisdiction from the Kerala High Court to the Karnataka High Court, PTI reported quoting officials.

Praful Khoda, the archipelago’s new administrator, has been facing a lot of criticism over his new regulations for the Union Territory which, among other laws, include a beef ban and the imposition of Goonda Act.

This proposal from the administration comes at a time when as many as 11 writ petitions have been moved before the Kerala High Court against Patel and his regulations which have been deemed to be “undemocratic” and potentially harmful for Lakshadweep’s ecology and culture.