'Killing of Democracy,' Says Rahul at Opposition Protest Over Suspension of MPs

Parliament members belonging to various Opposition parties on Tuesday, 14 December, marched from the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises to Vijay Chowk, in order to mark their protest against the suspension of 12 MPs from the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.
(Photo: PTI)
"This (suspension of 12 MPs) is a symbol of the crushing of the voice of people of India. Their voices have been crushed. They have done nothing wrong. We are not allowed to discuss important issues in Parliament," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who participated in the demonstration at Vijay Chowk.
"A minister killed farmers. PM is aware of it. Truth is that 2-3 capitalists are against farmers... These MPs were not suspended by RS chairman or PM but by the power that wants to steal farmers' income. PM & the chairman are just implementors," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, alluding to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October, wherein Union Minister Ajay Misra's son has been charged with murder.
12 Opposition MPs were suspended on 29 November, the first day of the Winter Session, for their allegedly unruly conduct in the House during the tumultuous Monsoon Session of the Parliament that was held earlier this year.
Daily protests, including walkouts from the Rajya Sabha, are being meted out by the Opposition, which has demanded the revocation of the 'undemocratic suspension.' The Centre, however, has refused to budge on its decision.