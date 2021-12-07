Undemocratic, Unruly: The Suspension of 12 MPs & Stalemate in the Parliament

A stormy Winter Session of the Parliament is underway, rife with disruptions and an uncanny frequency of adjournments. The primary reason behind the ruckus: the suspension of 12 Members of the Parliament (MPs), who belong to various Opposition parties.

Daily protests, including walkouts from the Rajya Sabha, are being meted out by the Opposition, which has demanded the revocation of the 'undemocratic suspension.' The Centre, however, has refused to budge on its decision.

Here's a lowdown on what has happened so far in the matter.