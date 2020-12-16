Counting of Votes for Kerala Local Body Polls Underway 

The results for Kerala local body polls will be announced on Wednesday, 16 December. The counting process is currently underway amid tight security.
As of 12 pm, the LDF won in 7 wards, NDA in 3 and UDF in 1 in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.
Following are the wins and losses announced as per 12 pm:
Meanwhile, all public gatherings within areas of 500 metres from counting centres have been prohibited. Victory processions will not be allowed to have more than 20 participants in certain parts of the state, reported Times Now.
The State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements at 244 counting centres in view of the pandemic.
The local body polls were held in three phases in Kerala. As per the State Election Commission, in the third and the final phase of the local body polls, 78.64 percent voter turnout was recorded. The second phase recorded 76.38 percent voter turnout and in the first phase, the turnout was 72.67 percent.
Polling took place in three phases on 8, 10 and 14 December to 15,962 wards in 941 grama panchayats, 2,080 wards in 152 block panchayats, 331 divisions in 14 district panchayats, 3,078 wards in 86 municipalities and 414 wards in six municipal corporations.
In the last polls in 2015, the CPI(M) led with around 55 percent of the seats, followed by the Congress led-UDF, while the BJP got a mere 1,200 seats.
(With inputs from ANI and The News Minute.)
Published: 16 Dec 2020,10:25 AM IST