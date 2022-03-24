Cong MPs From Kerala 'Manhandled' During Protest March to Parliament, Cops Deny

Videos of the incident show a scuffle breaking out between cops and the MPs and some leaders have claimed that they were manhandled by the police.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/K Sudhakaran)
Congress MPs from Kerala on Thursday, 24 March, accused the Delhi police of "manhandling" them during a protest march outside Parliament. The Congress MPs had addressed a press conference at Vijay Chowk, and were later stopped by the police from marching to Parliament.
Videos of the incident show a scuffle breaking out between cops and the MPs, and some leaders claimed that they were manhandled by the police. Congress MP Hibi Eden was reportedly slapped, while MPs Ramya Haridas, K Muraleedharan and Kodukkunil Suresh were allegedly manhandled. Dean Kuriakose and VK Sreekandan have also alleged that they were manhandled by the cops.
"I have led so many protests from Vijay Chowk to the parliament. What was the point of stopping us with barricades? Not just me, even a woman MP was manhandled by the police," Eden told The Quint.
The incident came on the same day Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the K-Rail project.
Responding to the claim that they had manhandled the MPs, Delhi Police said that no such incident had occurred, claiming that the staff at the barricades only tried to stop them as they were shouting and moving towards Parliament without revealing their identity.
“A few people came to the North Fountain barricades point from the media lawn shouting in Malayalam. They were stopped by the staff at the barricades. They claimed to be MPs and continued shouting. They were asked to show their ID cards, which they denied. Meanwhile, staff from the security picket at Gate No 1 of Parliament were called to identify the MPs. The staff came and identified them, and they were then allowed to go forward," the Delhi Police said.
The issue was also raised in Lok Sabha on Thursday, with the MPs approaching Speaker Om Birla for action against the police.
Congress MP K Suresh said in the Lok Sabha, “Delhi police, without any provocation, came forward and blocked us. They did not allow us to enter the parliament house. We told the police officers that we are MPs and we are going to parliament. But they said no, you are not shouting slogans here… they then pushed us, manhandled us and attacked our member.”
"The people of Kerala believe that this project is not viable. We also strongly oppose this project," he added, to which Birla said he would call him to his chambers in order to discuss this.
RSP MP NK Premachandran said, “They are very much aware that we are MPs, but they still didn’t let us enter and attacked us. This is question of privilege. What is the authority of the Delhi police to forcibly prevent us from entering the parliament?”
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal, took to Twitter and posted a video of the incident. He charged the Delhi Police with "misusing" their power.
A report in this regard will be prepared and sent to senior police officials. This report will later on furnished with the Ministry of Home Affairs, a police official said.
