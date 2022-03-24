Cong MPs From Kerala 'Manhandled' During Protest March to Parliament, Cops Deny

Congress MPs from Kerala on Thursday, 24 March, accused the Delhi police of "manhandling" them during a protest march outside Parliament. The Congress MPs had addressed a press conference at Vijay Chowk, and were later stopped by the police from marching to Parliament.

Videos of the incident show a scuffle breaking out between cops and the MPs, and some leaders claimed that they were manhandled by the police. Congress MP Hibi Eden was reportedly slapped, while MPs Ramya Haridas, K Muraleedharan and Kodukkunil Suresh were allegedly manhandled. Dean Kuriakose and VK Sreekandan have also alleged that they were manhandled by the cops.