Kejriwal’s Security Not Reduced, Z-Plus Cover Intact: Delhi Police

After the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government accused the Union Home Ministry of reducing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's security on Thursday, 25 February, the Delhi Police denied the claim and said the Z-plus security is maintained.

Reports had claimed that four commandos deployed for Kejriwal's security were removed and the security was reduced to only two.

In its response, the Delhi Police said that they were replaced by four other security personnel due to “administrative reasons.”