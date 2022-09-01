Kartikeya Conundrum: Running the Coalition Is Tightrope Walk for Nitish Kumar

Anant Singh's ‘Master Saheb,’ Tejashwi Yadav's MLA, a minister in Nitish Kumar's government, and kidnap accused – Kartikeya Singh has been removed as the law minister of the state. Singh is an accused in an abduction case.

On Wednesday he went from law minister to sugar cane minister. By the evening, he resigned from ministership altogether.

Nitish Kumar, who insists on keeping his own image clean against corruption and crime, recommended the governor to accept his resignation, who in turn obliged. Shamim Ahmad, MLA from Narkatia in Motihari, will now be the new law minister of Bihar.

Though Kartikeya Singh is now out of the Nitish Kumar ministry, questions are being raised as to why he had been made a minister in the first place, and if he is tainted. If he is not tainted, why has he been removed?

Is this removal an effort to control the damage or to portray a clean image?

Is this removal a win for the opposition or for Nitish Kumar?

And, what are the political lessons from the whole saga?