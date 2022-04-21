Karnataka Govt To Form 3-Member Panel To Approve Public Works Above Rs 50 Crore

The Karnataka government announced on Wednesday, 20 April, that it would form a three-member panel to clear tender proposals for all public projects worth more than Rs 50 crore in an attempt to reduce corruption in approving contracts, reported news agency PTI.

The panel, comprising a retired high court judge and two experts, will review estimates and the tender conditions under the provisions of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act (KTPPA) for all tenders above Rs 50 crore, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The CM told reporters on Wednesday that the tender process would only start once the project was reviewed and cleared by the high-level committee.