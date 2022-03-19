'If Not Bhagavad Gita, What Else Will Impart Moral Values': Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Basavaraj Bommai)
Karnataka will take a call regarding the introduction of Bhagavad Gita in the state's school syllabus after holding relevant discussions, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, 19 March, adding that the Hindu holy scripture would inculcate moral values in children.
“You tell me, if not Bhagavad Gita, what else will give moral values?” he asked reporters, news agency PTI reported.
This comes after the BJP-led Gujarat government on Thursday, 17 March, announced that the 700-verse Hindu holy scripture will be a part of the state's school syllabus for Classes 6-12 from the academic year 2022-23.
“It has been done in Gujarat, our minister has said he will discuss it. Let’s see what details the education department comes out with,” Bommai said on Saturday, 19 March.
On Friday, 18 March, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh had said that the Bhagavad Gita would be taught to school students under the Moral Science subject after consultation with CM Bommai.
"If everything is agreed upon, we will consult education experts and decide on the aspects and syllabus of the Moral Science subject. The duration of the class will also be fixed. Why Bhagavad Gita should not be taught to the children?" Nagesh had said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
