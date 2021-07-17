'Not At All': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Denies Resignation Rumours

After meeting PM Modi, amid questions over his leadership in Karnataka, Yediyurappa was quoted as saying, "I don't know anything about leadership change, you have to say (to media). During my discussion with PM Modi, I requested him to permit carrying out development works in the state."

His visit to Delhi comes as the present Karnataka government – formed after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government – completes two years this month.

The Karnataka CM has been facing criticism from his own party members, feeding into speculation of a possible change in leadership in the state.

In June, Yediyurappa had asserted that there was 'no political crisis at all'. "What is happening is just because one or two people (legislators) are saying something in the media, it is creating misunderstanding...these one or two people speaking against me is not new, they have been doing it since the beginning and it is getting highlighted," he was quoted as saying.