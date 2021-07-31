Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Likely Next Week: CM Basavaraj Bommai

CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the Karnataka cabinet expansion could happen next week.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Karnataka cabinet expansion could happen early next week, amid rising COVID-19 cases and the flood situation in several districts of the state, new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday, 30 July, according to news agency PTI.
He said that he has explained the necessity of an early cabinet expansion in the meeting with BJP president JP Nadda.
"We will get the nod within next week. I have not discussed the list of probable ministers in today's meeting. But told the need of early decision on this issue," the 61-year-old leader told reporters in Delhi, as quoted by PTI.
Bommai, who landed in Delhi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.
The CM said that he discussed vaccine shortage in the state and the flood situation with the PM and the latter has assured the state his full support.
He also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
Yediyurappa, following his resignation, had said that he was not pressured to step down and will help the party return to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.
(With inputs from PTI.)
