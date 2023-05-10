Karnataka Election Live Updates | Will Win By Record Margin: Bommai After Voting

Voting for all 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Karnataka commenced at 7 am on Wednesday, 10 May.
The election is being conducted in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13 May. While the Congress and BJP are inevitably headed for a showdown, other political parties in the fray are Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and National People's Party.
Over 918 candidates are contesting the polls as Independents. Police forces were deployed across the state ahead of Wednesday, with enhanced security in the state's border areas.
The Karnataka Assembly is the seventh-largest legislative body in terms of strength.
There are 36 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Schedules Tribes (ST).
The winning party needs at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state.
Karnataka's total number of voters is 5,21,73,579, out of which 2.62 crores are males and 2.59 crores are females.
9,58,806 voters will be eligible to cast their ballot for the first time.
The number of polling stations across the state is 58,282.
All polling stations will close at 6 pm on Wednesday.
"I am voting for the first time. For me the main concern is roads. A lot of accidents happen and that needs to change," 23-year-old Hariharan from Ulsoor, Bengaluru told The Quint.
After casting his vote from Shiggaon constituency, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "I've voted and done my duty towards democracy. It's a privilege to vote in my constituency. I will win by a record margin. People of Karnataka will vote for positive development and BJP will get a comfortable majority. "
On being asked if former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa not contesting this time will impact BJP's prospects in the Karnataka elections, his son BY Raghavendra told news agency ANI, "Not, it's not going to impact. He took a decision on his own, he was not forced by the party or any person. He is going across the state for the last one month to campaign. Our party workers have also taken it positively."
"First, we vote and then we can say this is good, this is not good but if we don't do that then we don't have the right to criticise," Infosys founder Narayana Murthy told news agency ANI after casting his vote in Bengaluru.
Former Deputy CM and Congress leader G Parameshwara casts his vote at a polling booth in Siddharth Nagar of Tumakuru.
"I am voting based on the candidate. The candidate for my constituency personally made sure to find out what are the problems in my area. At least he came to listen," 32-year-old Vaishnavi Marapalli, an IT professional from Ulsoor (Bengaluru) told The Quint.
"This is my first election and I am happy that the party gave me the opportunity to contest. I'm blessed to contest from the Shikaripura seat. People are fed up with hung assembly and I am confident that BJP will get majority," BJP leader BY Vijayendra told news agency ANI
After casting her vote in Bengaluru, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the issue of Bajrang Dal-Bajrang Bali row, told news agency ANI, "... We always read Hanuman Chalisa and offer prayers to Bajrang Bali, but they (Congress) do this during the election...They mentioned that in their manifesto, this is an example of stupidity..."
She also said:
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in Hubbali as voting continues across the state. He is contesting as a BJP candidate from Shiggaon assembly constituency.
Eshwar Khandre, working president of Karnataka Congress, casts his vote in Bidar's Bhalki area, news agency ANI has reported.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa cast his vote. His son, BY Vijayendra, is contesting from the Shikaripura Assembly constituency.
"I request all people to cast their votes as early as possible. I am 100% sure they will vote in favour of the BJP. More than 75-80% will support BJP. We will win 130-135 seats," Yediyurappa told news agency ANI.
Karnataka Minister and BJP candidate from Kanakpura constituency, R Ashoka, cast his vote.
Minister K Sudhakar also cast his vote at a polling booth in Chikkaballapur, news agency ANI has reported.
Kannada actress Amulya and her husband cast their votes at a polling booth in RR Nagar, Bengaluru, news agency ANI has reported.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa offered prayers at the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Shikaripura, along with his family, news agency ANI has reported.
His son, BY Vijayendra, is contesting from the Shikaripura Assembly constituency.
Bengaluru's municipal body chief told Moneycontrol that many IT and Biotech firms are not giving a paid holiday for voting in Karnataka.
Voting for the single-phase election for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly has begun.
A day ahead of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi put out a video directly addressing the people of Karnataka. "I seek your blessings in the mission of making Karnataka the Number 1 state in the country," he said.
However, the video had the Congress party up in arms as it accused the prime minister of violating the Model Code of Conduct as well as the provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951 – particularly the 'Silence Period'. Read more here.
