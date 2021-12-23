War of Words as BJP-Congress Discuss Anti-Conversion Bill in Karnataka Assembly

Anti-conversion bill.
After two days of delay, the anti-conversion bill was discussed in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday, 23 December, with a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and the Congress-led Opposition.
Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, JC Madhuswamy, placed on record during the session that the bill was first introduced by the Congress government in 2016.
Refuting the claims, Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the bill drafted in 2016 was "completely different from what the current state government has drafted in 2021."
"That draft was never introduced in the cabinet. It wasn't discussed nor was it given consent. The Bill aside even before it got any attention," Siddaramaiah said, adding, the BJP government's Bill assumes that the accused will be considered guilty till proven innocent. "The benefit of the doubt is not given to the accused. The burden of proof rests on the accused," he pointed out.
Introducing the bill, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that it is not meant to hurt any religious sentiments. A few states have already passed such legislation, he said in the Assembly. "We have an MLA (Gulihatti Shekhar) who complained of his mother being converted. The Bill is to curtain forced conversion," Jnanendra said.
Meanwhile, the Congress' Siddaramaiah said that the bill will target Christians and other religious minorities. The most affected will be Dalits who convert to other religions to escape caste discrimination, he said. Quoting MK Gandhi, Siddaramaiah said that conversions from Hinduism will stop if people are not attacked or discriminated within the religious fold.
"This is an inhuman and unconstitutional law," said Siddaramaiah during the session. While there are several issues, including that of the welfare of women and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which the government should concentrate on, the BJP government has decided to rake up communal tensions by promulgating the anti-conversion bill, he added.
The Karnataka bill is similar to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh anti-conversion laws, he pointed out.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
