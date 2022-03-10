2022 Election Results: Why Did Congress Face a Drubbing in All 5 States?

For the Congress as a whole, the repeated bickering and constant infighting presented a completely disunited picture of the party in the state.

Amarinder Singh was removed as CM in 2021, in a very public falling out with the Congress high command. He then floated his own outfit and allied with the BJP. The Congress tried to control the narrative, but failed, as Priyanka Gandhi termed the Amarinder Singh government as “being run by the BJP from the center”. This, to many, seemed liked a self-goal, and an admission of the party’s ignorance of who was running its own government for 5 years.

The appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit face, was termed as a “masterstroke”. And while he did have some appeal among the masses, there was very little time for the party to actually get its act together.

Uttar Pradesh

As per the current projections, the Congress party is looking at a result even worse than its 2017 performance in Uttar Pradesh.

The party would have expected to significantly improve on its previous performance, where it won 7 seats in 2017, given how it was comparatively much more active in campaigning this time around.

Embarrassingly, the Congress has lost all 10 assembly seats that fall in the traditional Gandhi family bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Priyanka Gandhi, general secretary of the Congress, had led much of the campaign in the state, shouldering the ‘ladki hoon, ladh sakti hu' campaign. The party gave 40 per cent of the tickets to women, a move that was lauded but also viewed being mere symbolism.

Another pitch of the party was its outreach to marginalised communities, and Priyanka Gandhi took several visits to families of the victims of the Hathras rape and murder in 2020, the anti-CAA killings and the Sonbhadra Massacre of 2019, along with others. But these visits, while good for political optics and signalling, did not have an impact whatsoever on improving the organisational rigor of the party or re-energising the party cadre. The spate of exits from the Congress in the state also weakened the party worker’s resolve: from Jitin Prasada and RPN Singh moving to BJP, to Imran Masood shifting to the SP.

Uttarakhand

Of the 70 seats in the Uttarakhand assembly, the BJP is inching towards an easy majority. This came as a big shocker for many, as even the exit polls had largely predicted a hung verdict in the state, with some even predicting an edge to the Congress.

The Congress had hoped to capitalise on the BJP’s own confusion—which has changed three of its CMs in a span of four months: starting with Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had been the CM of Uttarakhand for four years, was replaced with Tirath Singh Rawat in March 2021, who was then replaced with sitting CM Pushkar Dhami in July 2021.

But the Congress’ own house wasn’t in order either.

Congress' poster face in Uttarakhand was the former chief minister, Harish Rawat, who has failed to win from the Lalkuan seat. In 2017 Rawat had contested from two seats-- Haridwar (Rural) and Kichha, and had lost both. However, there was still some popularity that the leader enjoyed, but got little time in the state ahead of the polls.

The leader was embroiled in Punjab for at least a year before the polls, as the state’s Congress in-charge, as part of which he spent most of his time resolving the Sidhu-Captain-Channi infighting.

After that, when the leader finally began dedicating time to the Uttarakhand campaign, he had hoped to get a ticket from Ramnagar constituency. But just ahead of the elections, he was asked to contest from Lalkuan, a constituency completely unfamiliar to him.

All of this indicates a clear lack of coordination and strategising in the Congress ranks in the state.