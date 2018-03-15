Kanshi Ram: The Bahujan Nayak of India’s Dalit Movement

Although his village was free of the stigma of untouchability, Kanshi Ram came face-to-face with caste discrimination while working at the Explosive Research and Development Laboratory (ERDL) in Pune, where the management cancelled Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Buddha Jayanti holidays. It was the struggle to reinstate these two holidays that inspired Kanshi Ram to fight for Dalits.

A subsequent reading of Ambedkar’s writings, particularly ‘The Annihilation of Caste’, instilled pride in his identity and a desire to mobilise Dalits. At first, he worked for the Republican Party of India for eight years, till he became disillusioned by the party’s functioning.