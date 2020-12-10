WB Govt Will Have to Answer: Shah Slams ‘Attack’ on Nadda’s Convoy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 10 December, condemned the alleged attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda in West Bengal.
"However much we condemn this incident, it is less. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence," Shah said in a tweet.
"Bengal has gone into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under Trinamool rule," he said in another tweet in Hindi, attacking the Mamata Banerjee-led government ahead of elections in the state in 2021.
Nadda's convoy, which included vehicles of other leaders, was allegedly attacked with stones and bricks, while on the way to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district on 10 December.
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted saying he spoke to Nadda over the phone after the attack. "This incident is indicative of the declining law and order situation of West Bengal," he tweeted in Hindi.
"In a democracy, it worrying to see political leaders being targeted this way. Given the seriousness of the attack, it should be thoroughly investigated and the responsibility should be fixed," he said in another tweet.
The cars of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh were also allegedly damaged in the attack.
“Few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, Diamond Harbour PD, sporadically and suddenly threw stones towards vehicles trailing long behind his convoy,” the police wrote on Twitter, adding that the matter was being investigated to “find out actual happenings”.
Published: 10 Dec 2020,04:28 PM IST