Intolerance Increasing in Bengal: Nadda Attacks Mamata on Her Turf

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Wednesday, 9 December, inaugurated West Bengal State Election Office at Hastings in Kolkata in the presence of state party in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Attacking Banerjee, the BJP chief claimed that Bengal has the highest number of female domestic violence case, rapes and human trafficking crimes.

“Mamata didi has stopped reporting the numbers to the crime bureau. She has also refused to give the COVID numbers. Her government, for political gains, has kept people from joining mainstream affairs,” Nadda said.